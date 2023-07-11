Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday alleged that National Games 2023 is a scam in the making and hence superstar Amitabh Bachchan should protect his reputation by restraining himself from lending his voice to the theme song.

“Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar. National Games will be worse than Commonwealth Games. It will be a scam. I don’t know whether Amitabh Bachchan should lend his voice to a scam. Please make him understand that there is a scam in the making,” Sardesai told reporters here.

“If this question comes during the monsoon assembly session, you will come to know about the scam in National Games,” Sardesai said.

Sports Minister Govind Gaude had said a couple of days back that Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice to the theme song of the National Games 2023, also known as the 37th National Games.

“Met India’s legendary actor @SrBachchan Sahab today. He had agreed to render his iconic voice to the theme song of 37th National Games to be held in Goa. Completely taken back by his humility as an artist and warmth of his hospitality. And that’s what makes him the finest actor.” Govind Gaude had tweeted.

According to Sardesai, someone should advise the superstar to rethink his decision.

“I have heard that Amitabh Bachchan is a very choosy man and he has a reputation to protect. So please advise him,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai had earlier targeted Govind Gaude, who also holds the Art and Culture portfolio, over alleged scam of Kala Academy construction.

“Shah Jahan’s Taj Mahal is not getting completed and he has brought National Games,” Sardesai said.

Defending the state government’s move to nominate a contractor for the renovation work of Kala Academy without floating a tender, Govind Gaude had said in July 2022 that even Shah Jahan did not invite quotations before building the Taj Mahal.

“Taj Mahal was built between 1632 and 1653. Do you know why it is still so beautiful and everlasting? Because Shah Jahan never invited quotations to build it. That is why the Taj Mahal is intact even after 400 years,” Gaude had said.

Vijai Sardesai had alleged that no tender was floated for the restoration work (of Kala Academy) worth around Rs 49 crore, which is against the CPWD manual.

