Two days after the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in a government-run Savitridevi Phule Women’s Hostel, the NCP led a delegation to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and submitted a memorandum of demands, here on Thursday.

In their memo, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) delegation asked the DGP to ensure that women officers/constables reach out with regular visits to the women/girls’ hostels in their jurisdiction and interact with the hostelites to learn of their problems.

They also urged Seth to prepare secret dossiers on the local ‘romeos’ or suspect male employees of such hostels and their behaviour with the women inmates to avoid recurrence of similar incidents.

The NCP leaders said the police must also keep an eye on the male or private employees of these hostels and take full information on the antecedents of those hailing from out of Maharashtra as a precaution.

“We have also demanded that the government and police must implement and launch awareness campaigns of the stringent Shakti Act enacted by the Maharashtra government to prevent any such incidents in the future,” said NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

The delegation comprised Tapase, National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto and other leaders like Surekha Pednekar, Raja Rajpurkar, Mahesh Chavan and others.

The state government is under severe fire from the MVA constituents — Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), besides prominent social leaders, female activists and commoners after the Mumbai hostel tragedy.

They are rooting for ensuring the security of women/girls who come to live-work in the city from different parts of Maharashtra, the rest of India and even from abroad.

The state government has set up two different committees to probe the incident and the issue of safety-security at all women’s hostels in the state, besides the ongoing police investigations.

