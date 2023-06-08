INDIA

NCP to Maha DGP: Women cops must interact with hostelites, keep an eye on male staff

NewsWire
0
0

Two days after the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in a government-run Savitridevi Phule Women’s Hostel, the NCP led a delegation to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and submitted a memorandum of demands, here on Thursday.

In their memo, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) delegation asked the DGP to ensure that women officers/constables reach out with regular visits to the women/girls’ hostels in their jurisdiction and interact with the hostelites to learn of their problems.

They also urged Seth to prepare secret dossiers on the local ‘romeos’ or suspect male employees of such hostels and their behaviour with the women inmates to avoid recurrence of similar incidents.

The NCP leaders said the police must also keep an eye on the male or private employees of these hostels and take full information on the antecedents of those hailing from out of Maharashtra as a precaution.

“We have also demanded that the government and police must implement and launch awareness campaigns of the stringent Shakti Act enacted by the Maharashtra government to prevent any such incidents in the future,” said NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

The delegation comprised Tapase, National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto and other leaders like Surekha Pednekar, Raja Rajpurkar, Mahesh Chavan and others.

The state government is under severe fire from the MVA constituents — Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), besides prominent social leaders, female activists and commoners after the Mumbai hostel tragedy.

They are rooting for ensuring the security of women/girls who come to live-work in the city from different parts of Maharashtra, the rest of India and even from abroad.

The state government has set up two different committees to probe the incident and the issue of safety-security at all women’s hostels in the state, besides the ongoing police investigations.

20230608-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI software platform Builder.ai raises over $250 mn led by QIA

    2012 Park Street rape: Calcutta HC rejects use of deceased victim’s...

    Four killed in major train accident in north Bengal

    Grenade blast near police post in J&K’s Ramban district