ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nikhil Sachan’s Hindi novel ‘UP 65’ to be adapted into a web series

NewsWire
0
0

The Hindi novel ‘UP 65’ by author Nikhil Sachan is set to be adapted into a web series. Nikhil has adapted the story for the screen and is chuffed with his story reaching a wider audience through the medium of OTT.

Set in the vibrant city of Banaras, ‘UP 65’ takes viewers on a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life.

Sharing his excitement, Nihkil said: “I am thrilled that ‘UP 65’ will reach a much wider audience with the screen adaptation. Hoping that the show will receive the love the book has received. I am sure the show will take all of us back to our college days and make us relive the best days of our life.”

The quirky and humorous tale unveils the hidden side of student life, presenting a delightful concoction of everlasting friendships, sweet romances (and breakups), and everyday masti of these intriguing “geniuses” from hinterland India.

The series is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta (Fresh Lime Films), and is helmed by Gaganjeet Singh.

20230601-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aanand L Rai opens up on why he tells stories from...

    BAFTA, Critics Choice, DGA Awards bring final contenders out to play

    Prabhas’ photo in Om Raut’s Bandra flat goes viral

    Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair