Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in ‘Spy’ poster

The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film ‘Spy’ unveiled its hair-raising poster on Sunday and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun.

The poster also has a coin with an embossed picture of Indian freedom fighter and nationalist Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the text that says “Nikhil as” followed by the coin which bears Netaji’s famous quote: “Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azadi dunga.”

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film stars the Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for ‘Kartikeya’ and ‘Kartikeya 2’. The film, which is a saga of a spy who is on a mission to unearth the truth which never came out in public, has booked its theatrical release for June 29, 2023.

Producer Sangeeta Ahir said: “As it is evident with the motion poster, it’s an action packed film which will blow away everyone’s mind. It will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi in cinemas across the country on June 29 2023. Get ready to watch the mind-bending story of a ‘Spy’ who is on a deadly mission.”

