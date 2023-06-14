INDIA

Nine killed by militants in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

At least nine villagers were killed and 25 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately, police said on Wednesday.

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the Khamelock village late on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 25 others.

The victims were either sleeping or just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals.

Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical.

Further details are awaited.

20230614-100402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google moves Karnataka HC against CCI probe, ADIF fumes

    OTT Preview: Viewers will be spoilt for choices with this week’s...

    BS-IV vehicle scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 22cr; Ashok Leyland...

    Superstar Vijay’s possible entry into TN politics keenly watched