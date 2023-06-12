INDIA

Nitish chides minister for not listening to him

NewsWire
0
1

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool over Science and Technology Minister Sumit Singh during an appointment letter distribution event in Patna on Monday.

While Nitish Kumar was addressing the gathering after the distribution of appointment letters to assistant professors and lecturers, he asked Sumit Singh to concentrate on what he was saying.

Sumit Singh was talking to an officer of his department while Nitish Kumar was addressing the gathering.

“Why are you talking to each other? Don’t talk to each other. You should understand what I am saying here. Your secretary is listening to me but you are not concentrating on what I am saying. Don’t talk to each other and speed up the construction works of the buildings of your departments,” Nitish Kumar said.

During the occasion, Nitish Kumar also advocated to change the name of the science and technology department to science, technology and technical education department.

20230612-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diaspora wants India-Australia ties to grow stronger: Ex-Consul General (Ld)

    Generate curiosity among children

    ‘Thalapathy’ shoot: When Kamal helped Rajini outsmart Mani Ratnam!

    Indian Army sets up Quantum, Artificial Intelligence Lab