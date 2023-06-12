Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool over Science and Technology Minister Sumit Singh during an appointment letter distribution event in Patna on Monday.

While Nitish Kumar was addressing the gathering after the distribution of appointment letters to assistant professors and lecturers, he asked Sumit Singh to concentrate on what he was saying.

Sumit Singh was talking to an officer of his department while Nitish Kumar was addressing the gathering.

“Why are you talking to each other? Don’t talk to each other. You should understand what I am saying here. Your secretary is listening to me but you are not concentrating on what I am saying. Don’t talk to each other and speed up the construction works of the buildings of your departments,” Nitish Kumar said.

During the occasion, Nitish Kumar also advocated to change the name of the science and technology department to science, technology and technical education department.

