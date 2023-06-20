Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the forefront of forging an opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre, will not be attending a function related to the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi here.

Nitish said that he was unable to attend the function due to some health-related complications.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Janata Dal(U) leader and Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha are arriving to attend the function.

The Tamil Nadu government is conducting a year-long centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister and Dravidian icon, M. Karunanidhi since June 3 – his birthday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Karunanidhi’s son M. K. Stalin had earlier told media persons that the presence of Nitish Kumar would boost up the centenary celebrations of his father.

The visit of Nitish Kumar was scheduled three days prior to an opposition leaders meet convened by him at Patna to forge an alliance against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar’s absence has led to speculations on whether Stalin will not be attending the opposition conclave in Patna.

Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have already announced that they won’t be attending the opposition meet called by Nitish.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal will attend the Patna conference of Nitish Kumar on June 23.

