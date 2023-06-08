HEALTHINDIA

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian has said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed the Government Stanley Medical College and the Government Dharmapuri Medical College to continue to operate and allowed admission for undergraduate students.

The Minister, while addressing mediapersons at Saidapet on the sidelines of an event at the urban health centre, added that the NMC has withdrawn the notice sent to both the medical colleges derecognising them after the compliance report has been submitted.

Subramanian said that the NMC will soon issue a written statement.

Two weeks ago, the NMC following an inspection had withdrawn recognition to three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu — Government Stanley Medical College, Government Dharmapuri Medical College and K.A.P. Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchi.

The NMC had cited certain minor deficiencies of CCTV cameras and the biometric system of attendance.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department officials visited New Delhi and said that the minor deficiencies would be addressed.

NMC officials undertook an inspection at the Government Stanley Medical College and Government Dharmapuri Medical college and conducted field level and virtual inspections.

After a detailed inspection, the NMC has withdrawn its letter derecognising the two medical colleges.

The Health Minister said that a virtual inspection would be conducted at the Tiruchi Government medical college on Friday.

He also added that several parties were creating rumours in the media that the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu were being shutdown.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Health Department had already released a clarification and said that this was a routine process.

The Minister also added that the NMC had conducted inspections in 140 medical colleges across the country and said that it is a continuous process for the NMC to point out minor deficiencies and the respective departments to rectify them.

