Noida Police has arrested one more person in connection with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case of more than Rs 10,000 crore by creating fake GST numbers on fake databases.

The Director General of GST Intelligence arrested a businessman identified as Sanjay Dhingra, a resident of Rajouri Garden, from Delhi on Thursday.

In this case, the police had arrested eight members of an inter-state gang.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Yasin Sheikh, Ashwani Pandey, Akash Saini, Vishal, Rajiv, Atul Sengar, Deepak Mujmani and Vanitha.

upon interrogation, Dhingra revealed that they had created around 3,000 companies, out of which 1,000 fake companies were fully active and e-way bills were made from them.

When these active companies were investigated, the tax scam fraud figures of about Rs 700 crore have come to the fore.

In this case, a separate intelligence team has now been deployed which will work to arrest this type of racket in different states.

A special team investigated Dhigra’s manufacturing unit of Desi Ghee in Mewat and Saharanpur.

According to the estimates, Dhingra has defrauded the GST department of Rs 63 crore.

