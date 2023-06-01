INDIALIFESTYLE

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

NewsWire
0
0

Now, violators of traffic rules in Chandigarh will get challans through SMS.

The traffic police announced that from June 1, no postal challans for traffic violations caught through CCTV cameras, social media, speed radar guns, handy cams, etc., would be issued.

The challans would be sent through SMS on registered mobile numbers, it said.

The police further said people can get information about their pending challans by visiting the website https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in and clicking on ‘Get Challan Details’.

“The link for checking your pending traffic challans is also available on homepage of the official website of Chandigarh Traffic Police under the tab ‘Services’. Moreover, the public is hereby advised to update their latest mobile numbers against the RC details with the registration authority or online by visiting https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en/content/vehicle-related-services,” it added.

20230601-180604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SAD seeks CBI probe into AAP Punjab Minister’s ‘extortion’ audio clip

    BJP promoting hatred, Congress will repeal CAA: Rahul Gandhi

    India’s largest Baithak

    After 2 days’ break, Rahul to rejoin Bharat Jodo Yatra in...