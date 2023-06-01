Now, violators of traffic rules in Chandigarh will get challans through SMS.

The traffic police announced that from June 1, no postal challans for traffic violations caught through CCTV cameras, social media, speed radar guns, handy cams, etc., would be issued.

The challans would be sent through SMS on registered mobile numbers, it said.

The police further said people can get information about their pending challans by visiting the website https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in and clicking on ‘Get Challan Details’.

“The link for checking your pending traffic challans is also available on homepage of the official website of Chandigarh Traffic Police under the tab ‘Services’. Moreover, the public is hereby advised to update their latest mobile numbers against the RC details with the registration authority or online by visiting https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en/content/vehicle-related-services,” it added.

