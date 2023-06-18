Captain Craig Ervine and veteran all-rounder Sean Williams smashed centuries while sharing an unbroken 164-run partnership to help Zimbabwe breeze to an eight-wicket win over Nepal to open their ODI World Cup Qualifier Group A campaign on a bright note in front of a packed crowd at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 291 runs, Ervine played a captain’s knock through 121 not out off 128 balls while Williams slammed the fastest ODI knock by a Zimbabwe batter, being unbeaten on 102 not out off 70 balls to help the team get over the line with 35 balls to spare.

In the chase, Ervine added 45 runs with Joylord Gumbie, before the latter was adjudged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over. Wesley Madhevere then joined forces with Ervine to keep the Zimbabwe chase on track, by adding 82 runs off 92 balls for the second wicket.

But Nepal struck back in the 24th over when Gulsan Jha dismissed Madhevere for 32. At the halfway stage mark, the Chevrons were 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62. The experienced duo of Williams and Ervine then took the attack to the Nepal bowlers, dispatching 77 runs between overs 26-35, especially taking the attack to leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Gradually the required rate came under six an over, and Zimbabwe assumed the driver’s seat as Lamichhane conceded 77 runs in his ten overs without taking a wicket, his second-most expensive figures in ODIs, as Ervine and Williams negotiated him expertly.

Ervine marched forward to bring his fourth ODI century off 111 balls in the 38th over, followed by Williams bringing up his ton in the 44th over in just 70 balls, with a boundary that equalled the scores and eventually Zimbabwe got the winning run by a leg-bye, as the packed crowd was treated to a clinical chase by two of their most experienced batters.

Earlier, Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their arms to share a magnificent 171-run opening stand. Bhurtel took the lead in run-scoring and scored 66 runs off 75 balls in this period. Zimbabwe tried several bowling options, including the likes of Williams and Sikandar Raza, but couldn’t dislodge the pair.

Bhurtel and Aasif picked the scoring rate after this, blasting away 50 runs between the 26-30 over the mark. Just when Nepal looked like they were going to take the game away from the tournament hosts, Zimbabwe struck back.

In the 32nd over, Wellington Masakadza (2-42) yorked Bhurtel for 99. A couple of overs later he accounted for Aasif, who fell for 66. Despite cameos from Kushal Malla (41) and Rohit Paudel (31), Nepal wasn’t able to finish on a high.

Accurate death bowling from Richard Ngarava (4-43) and other bowlers meant that Nepal couldn’t get past 300, getting 79 runs off their last 10 overs, and finished at 290/8, which was not enough to keep Zimbabwe away from winning and made a lap of honour to thank the crowd for their support.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 291/2 in 44.1 overs (Craig Ervine 121 not out, Sean Williams 102 not out, Sompal Kami 1-30) beat Nepal 290/8 in 50 overs (Kushal Bhurtel 99, Aasif Sheikh 66, Richard Ngarava 4-43) by eight wickets

