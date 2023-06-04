INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha govt to run free bus service to Kolkata for stranded passengers

To facilitate the smooth transportation of passengers stranded in Odisha due to triple train tragedy, the Odisha government on Sunday announced free bus service to Kolkata from three cities of the state.

In view of disruption of normal train services to Kolkata caused by the Bahanaga train tragedy, people are facing a lot of difficulty to reach Kolkata.

So, keeping in view the greater benefit of the commuters, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Sunday, the CMO said.

This arrangement will continue till restoration of normal train service in Balasore route.

“It may be mentioned that daily around 50 buses will travel to Kolkata from the above three cities of Odisha. The entire cost will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF),” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

