INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: Bihar govt issues emergency helpline numbers

NewsWire
0
0

After the deadliest railway accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, Bihar government on Saturday issued helpline numbers for the family members of the victims.

The people of Bihar can dial emergency helpline numbers 0612-2249204 and 0612-229405. A dedicated team has been deployed which will provide detailed status of the victims.

Sources said that around a dozen people, who were travelling in Coromandel Express, are missing after the train tragedy.

Mantu Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Sheikhpura district who was going from Kolkata to Chennai on Coromandel Express, is missing since mishap. Besides him, Mithilesh Kumar of Kawakol block and Pappu Manjhi of Roh block in Nawada district died in the rail tragedy in Odisha.

Apart from them, at least six persons from Nawada district were injured in the train tragedy.

At least 288 passengers have been killed and around 800 people injured in the tragic train derailment in Odisha’s Balasore district, as per the South Eastern Railway (SER).

20230603-211201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man arrested for blackmailing friend to extort money

    Delhi’s liquor policy: Trade in hands of private players helping wholesalers

    Radhika Apte is polar opposite of her corrupt cop role in...

    We must strive to bring startups’ ownership back to country: Eco...