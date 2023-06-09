INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: School used as makeshift mortuary to be redeveloped as model school

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government on Friday decided to demolish and reconstruct a part of the Bahanaga High School, including the premises used as makeshift mortuary to preserve bodies of people who lost lives in the triple train tragedy took place on June 2 evening.

The government has taken this decision after holding discussion with teachers, students, parents and all other stakeholders, who were opposed to continuation of education on the same campus as the images of deaths and injuries left an indelible stamp in their minds.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Secretary to Chief Minister, 5T, V.K. Pandian, and School & Mass Education Secretary S. Aswasthy interacted with Balasore Collector, School Management Committee members, Panchayat representatives, teachers, students, and the alumni association members through video conferencing on Friday.

After holding discussion with them, Patnaik has directed the authorities to make it a model school with its renovation under the 5T Initiative.

Considering children’s mental health, a decision was taken in the meeting to demolish the primary and elementary schools in the vicinity of the High School, said Pandian.

The District Collector has been asked to prepare a detailed plan and submit a report within 15 days.

“A new high school building is being conducted under the 5T transformation program and the work will be completed soon. Now, the government has directed to demolish the old asbestos building of primary and elementary schools located in its vicinity will be completely demolished and redeveloped,” Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said.

The school was hastily turned into a temporary morgue, following the deadly train accident that claimed the lives of 288 people and injured over 1,000.

Later, the bodies were taken elsewhere and the school was cleaned, but there was fear among students, teachers, and the public. Therefore, various quarters demanded the demolition of the school and its reconstruction.

20230609-194001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grand Ram Mandir with Ram Lalla installation on schedule for Dec...

    Ashneer exhibited ‘unruly, threatening behaviour’ in AGM: BharatPe

    Mamata to visit Odisha this month, meeting with Naveen Patnaik likely

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Housemates turn publishers and editors for nomination task