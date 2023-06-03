ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha train tragedy: Stars Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR express grief

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have expressed condolences over the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 233 persons died and 900 injured.

Chiranjeevi stated: “Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.”

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units.”

Junior NTR stated: “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident.”

