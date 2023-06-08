ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

One seat booked in all theatres playing ‘Adipurush’ to honour Lord Hanuman

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Om Raut, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet.

During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested the film’s producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

‘Adipurush’ is set to release on June 16. Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

‘Adipurush’, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Sunny Singh plays he role of Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan is in the role of Lankesh in the film. It will also stars Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit.

‘Adipurush’ is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations.

20230608-134802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archana Puran Singh calls late Raju Srivastav a ‘fine actor’

    ‘Taaza Khabar’: Makers drop a new song on Bhuvan Bam’s birthday

    Upasana, Ram Charan host baby shower in Dubai

    Manushi Chillar: I’m getting a Diwali debut similar to Deepika Padukone