BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Online food delivery platforms log just 7% spike in orders during IPL 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Online food delivery platforms saw a modest 7 per cent spike in orders during the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season, a report showed on Friday.

In comparison, the online food delivery platforms dominated by the likes of Zomato and Swiggy garnered 50 per cent food order growth during IPL-2020.

The online food delivery platforms (OFD) took a softened approach during IPL-2023, leading to a modest spike in the business, according to the report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

During the IPL seasons from 2017 to 2020, OFD giants made a significant presence on prime-time television through their advertisements.

“They enticed viewers with attractive discounts ranging from 50-60 per cent at a wide array of restaurants. Additionally, they integrated their offerings with OTT platforms and created customised advertisements for maximum impact,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

These efforts even led to a spike of more than 50 per cent in the IPL 2020 season.

However, in the 2023 IPL season, there was a noticeable change in the approach.

Despite the limited action by OFD platforms, IPL-2023 generated online food ordering use-cases among tier 2 and beyond consumers, wherein the spike was almost 2.5 times of mature consumers in the metro/tier 1 markets.

“This hints towards the ability of spike events to drive habit formation among not-so-mature-users in India,” said the report.

20230602-102804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST rate revision likely to be deferred, natural gas may come...

    Infosys starts internal probe post SEBI order over insider trading

    Amrapali homebuyers, including M.S. Dhoni, asked to clear outstanding dues within...

    Chinese economy struggling, policy rate cut could impact global financial markets