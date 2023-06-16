Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed that the opposition parties in the state are no match for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Stating that the YSRCP is the “heartbeat of the poor”, he said that the threat from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the next elections is not worth considering.

Addressing a public meeting at Mallayapalem in Krishna district on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties, which do not have even candidates to contest all 175 seats in the state, should not be equated with the YSRCP, which took birth from the aspirations of the people.

The politics of YSRCP is linked with the people, while TDP and Jana Sena are depending on political gimmicks and mischievous and malicious campaign of their friendly media, he said, adding that YSRCP will take on the pack of political wolves alone in the next elections due in 10 months.

“I do politics for the sake of people without depending on support from any other political party, whereas you do it to gain power to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of foster son, and friendly media,” Reddy said while referring to TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He also came down heavily on Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, who recently launched a Yatra on his special campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

Dubbing Pawan Kalyan as a package star, the Chief Minister said that the actor has dedicated his life to serving the TDP and is drawing immense pleasure from his Varahi vehicle.

The YSRCP chief also mocked the actor-politician for his statement that he will enter the Assembly this time.

“Fifteen years after forming his political party, the Jana Sena leader is unabashedly claiming that he would enter the Assembly after the next elections and no one can stop him,” said the Chief Minister.

He also made fun of Chandrababu Naidu’s appeals to the people to give him another chance.

“Naidu can’t dare to seek votes for what he had done to the people as he has no achievements to his credit. Instead, he is seeking one more chance by giving false assurances and promising a golden future to them,” he said, adding that Naidu has no morality to seek votes.

“While Naidu didn’t implement welfare schemes during his term and also opposed distribution of house sites to the poor in the CRDA region as he is anti-poor, the YSRCP government began introducing reforms in every sector within six months of coming to power,” the Chief Minister said.

He claimed that the YSRCP government has spent Rs 2.16 lakh crore on various welfare schemes in the last four years and brought revolutionary changes in most sectors.

“Take the welfare benefits you have received as the yardstick and stand by me in the next elections as a sister, mother, father, grandfather and brother and ensure victory for YSRCP as I depend on you fully,” he urged the people, saying they should not be misled by the false propaganda unleashed by the opposition.

The Chief Minister also formally handed over to the beneficiaries 8,912 TIDCO (Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses built in a single layout of 77 acres in the Gudivada Municipal limits at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

He said the government is fulfilling its promise of handing over 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries for just Re 1 each.

Adjacent to the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites were allotted in an area of 178.63 acres for the poor and construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony is in progress, leading to habitation of around 16,240 families.

Across the state, the government is giving away 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries for just Re 1 each, spending a total amount of Rs 9,406 crore, while in the TDP rule, similar beneficiaries were asked to pay Rs 3,000 per month for 20 years, the CHief Minister said.

