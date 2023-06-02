ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Sun Le Re’ and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

The singer recently shared a candid picture alongside Grammy-nominated audio engineer Darren Heelis. The photo captured the two talented artists sitting in the Pierce Room Studio.

He wrote in the caption, “Back in London to mix with my friend Darren Heelis after a very long time! Lots of surprises coming your way! Stay tuned!!”

Talking about the collaboration, the singer said, “I’m really excited to be working with the talented Darren Heelis on the two new albums. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with him, and we have created something truly special. These songs hold a special meaning for me, and I can’t wait to share them with all my fans”.

He added, “Each track is a blend of emotions and beautiful melodies that will take listeners on a wonderful musical journey. Stay tuned!”

The singer recently made a remarkable recovery after a health setback, and is now back in full swing.

20230602-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rapper Kodak Black, 3 others injured in shooting outside LA concert...

    Mohanlal set to welcome Christmas with cake mixing event at his...

    Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser leaked in SRK’s...

    Why four middle-aged married women? ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ director explains