The makers of the television show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’, have roped in Parineeta Borthakur and Gaurav Wadhwa to play important characters on the show.

Parineeta will be playing the role of Mandira – Keertan’s (Gaurav) mother. The duo is expected to bring in lots of twists and turns in the storyline of the show.

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma will be playing the roles of Shiv and Shakti, respectively. With the first promo grabbing maximum eyeballs, we are very excited to see them in their upcoming roles. To add to this popular television actors, Parineeta Borthakur and Gaurav Wadhwa have been roped in to play important characters on the show.

Shedding light on his character, Gaurav Wadhwa said: “My character is of a doctor who is a spoiled brat, he doesn’t know much about his work. He is very stubborn in nature and aims to get anything that he wants, by hook or by crook. I have played various characters on screen, but I feel Keertan’s character will help me explore a lot as an actor. We have recently started shooting for the show, we even shot in Varanasi for a few sequences, and I am really looking forward to this show. I hope the audience will love us with open arms.”

Parineeta shared that her character in the show gains everyone’s blind trust and uses it to her benefit.

She said: “I am very excited to be part of the show. I am playing the role of Mandira, who is Shiv’s chaachi and Keertan’s mother. My character has different layers to her personality. No one in the family knows about the negative side of Mandira, everyone trusts her blindly, of which she takes full advantage. We shot for a couple of episodes in Varanasi and it was a great experience. Although I have been there 2-3 times, I couldn’t attend Ganga Aarti or visit Kashi Vishwanath temple, but luckily this time, I got the the opportunity.”

20230619-133402