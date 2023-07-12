INDIA

‘People don’t need Modi’s Vaktavya, but need him to fulfill his kartavya’, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked BJP over inflation saying people do not need Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements but need him to fulfill his duties.

“Achche Din, Amrit Kaal, Kartyavya Kaal… every few days the name of the narrative is changed just for marketing. Work never changes! The same ploy of robbing people’s savings in the ‘loot kaal’ by imposing deadly inflation. Narendra Modi ji the people who are suffering from inflation do not need your ‘vaktavya’ (statements) but need you to fulfil your ‘kartavya’ (duties),” the Congress President in a tweet said.

He also attached list items besides tomatoes whose prices have skyrocketed in last few days.

The Congress has been critical of the government in last few weeks over the issue of inflation.

Last week, Mahila Congress activists staged protest in front of the BJP headquarters here, while Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addressed a press conference at the party headquarters targeting the government over the prices of tomatoes.

