A PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday, demanding immediate cancellation of chair of MLA Bayron Biswas, who recently switched to Trinamool Congress from the Congress party.

Biswas got elected as a Left Front-supported Congress candidate in the bypolls for Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district just three months back. However, last week only he joined Trinamool Congress in presence of the party’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The PIL has been filed by Shoumya Shubhra Roy, a senior counsel with the Calcutta High Court. On June 1, he had sent letters to the offices of West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and Chief Election Commissioner of India with the same demand.

Finally after not getting any reply from any of the two offices, Roy filed the PIL at Calcutta High Court.

In the PIL, Roy has argued that since the majority of the voters in Sagardighi elected Biswas as a Congress candidate, he betrayed their sentiments by joining the Trinamool and hence there is no ground for him to continue as an MLA. The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

However, Biswas has continued to claim that the provision of anti-defection law is not applicable for him since he was the lone Congress representative in West Bengal assembly. At the same time, he is also confident of victory, if ultimately he will have to resign and contest again from Sagardighi as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

State Congress President and veteran party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed if he is confident of his victory as a Trinamool Congress candidate, he should immediately resign and re-contest.

