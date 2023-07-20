A PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday holding the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee solely responsible for the violence and bloodbath in the recently concluded panchayat polls which had already a toll of over 50 lives.

In the PIL filed by Anindya Sundar Das, a counsel of the Calcutta High Court, he sought permission to file the FIR against Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji admitted the PIL and a hearing in the matter is likely to happen in the second half of the court session on Wednesday only.

In the PIL application, the petitioner has stated that it was because of the provocative statements by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that violence broke out over the panchayat polls and resulted in deterioration of the law and order system in the state. “Hence, there is a need to file FIR against both of them,” he argued in his petition.

This fresh PIL is being viewed as a counter to an earlier PIL filed at the Calcutta High Court holding the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari responsible for instigating violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state. The hearing on that PIL is scheduled on Thursday.

