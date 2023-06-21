BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

PM Modi discusses spirituality with Elon Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that apart from discussing energy with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, they also touched upon the topic of spirituality.

Modi met Musk on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to the US, where he met several prominent personalities from across the spectrum.

“Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Musk reacted: “Great conversation” with Modi.

The Tesla CEO also posted about his meeting with Modi in New York: “It was an honour to meet again”.

After the meeting, Musk said that his electric vehicle and battery company will now come to India “as soon as it is humanly possible”.

“I am a fan of Modi. India is great for solar energy investment. We are also hoping to bring Starlink internet to India,” the outgoing Twitter CEO told reporters.

“I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” he added.

Musk recently discussed the meaning of life and whether he believes in God on the Full Send Podcast.

“I would say I generally agree with the teaching of Christianity, but I’m not religious. I’ve never been particularly religious,” he said.

When asked if he believed in God, Musk answered, “Something created the universe, or the universe is here.”

20230621-102005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s benchmark indices shed 3.5% in 2 wks, analysts advise not...

    Telangana may hike bus fares, electricity charges

    HP India going beyond products to help SMBs rebound in 2021

    ‘Indian government’s gross tax revenue expected to cross budget target’