INDIASPORTS

PM Modi hails Indian athletes for impressive performance at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian athletes for their impressive performance at the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

Indian athletes fetched 19 medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2023 held in Yecheon, Republic of Korea from June 4 to 7.

“Proud of our athletes! They performed exceptionally well at the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships! With 19 medals, including 6 golds, India soared to 3rd place among 45 nations. We celebrate the triumph of our athletes and wish them the very best for their future endeavours,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Japan topped the medals table with a total of 23 medals — 14 golds, four silvers and five bronze. China came second with 11 golds, five silvers and three bronze medals.

India matched China’s total of 19 medals but finished third as they won fewer gold medals. India bagged six golds, seven silvers and six bronze medals.

20230609-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Budget deals a blow to market linked debentures used for...

    Soldier kills himself in J&K’s Baramulla

    Esha Gupta on acting projects: I either satisfy my pocket or...

    ‘Agnipath’ stir turns violent in MP’s Gwalior (Ld)