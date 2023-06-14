BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Power Minister R K Singh urges ISA to take up more solar energy projects in Africa

NewsWire
0
0

Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has urged the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to take up more solar energy projects in Africa.

“The economically strong countries will find the renewable energy funds themselves, while the economically weak countries would need green funds. We will have to help such countries who need funds,” Singh said during a meeting with Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, French minister of state for development, Francophonie and international partnerships, attached to the minister for Europe and foreign affairs.

India is the president and France is the co-president of the ISA.

The two sides observed that almost half of the African continent does not have access to electricity. Noting that alongside energy transition, the focus has to be also on ensuring energy access as well, Singh highlighted the need to help the ISA forge ahead in this direction sources privy to development said.

They also observed that Africa does not have a problem of decarbonisation as access to electricity is very limited at present and in this scenario, getting access through solar energy is the cheapest and the simplest option, Power Minister said.

Singh also emphasised on the need for green energy insurance, payment security mechanism and debt financing.

“Once established, these funds will grow, due to contributions and interest payments. In India too, our investment is coming because of a fund we set up as a payment security mechanism,” the Minister said.

He further said that the ISA should set up a de-risking mechanism and should also tap more green funds and thus promote grid-scale solar energy projects in the African continent.

The two sides also took note of the success of Kenya in renewable energy and discussed the idea of holding a conference by ISA in Kenya.

The minister told the visiting delegation that even though India’s per capita emissions are one third of the global average, the country is the fastest in terms of energy transition.

He informed that while 43 per cent of India’s capacity today is from non-fossil fuels, it has committed to reducing the emission intensity by 45 per cent by the year 2030.

Singh added that India is going to be a world leader in green hydrogen and that the country is adding renewable energy capacity at a fast pace, which will also help bring down the cost of energy in due time.

The meeting had taken place on June 13.

20230614-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter appoints Elon Musk to its board of directors

    Flight charges turn exorbitant from Chennai as Diwali nears

    MMR’s unsold housing stock falls 8% in Jan-Mar

    India’s MMF industry poised for fast growth, potential to capture $20...