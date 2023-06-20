INDIA

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other leaders extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri on Tuesday.

The President extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath on this occasion.

She prayed before Lord Jagannath that this great festival of devotion brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Extending Rath Yatra greetings to everyone, Prime Minister Modi, in a Twitter post said, “As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.”

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, PM Modi had said that the Rath Yatra bears a unique identity throughout the world and “the Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself”.

“When I was in Gujarat, I used to get the opportunity to attend the great Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The way people from all over the country, every society, every class turn up in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat,” the PM had said.

He also prayed that Lord Jagannath blesses all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Similarly, wishing the people on this holy day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “With the blessings of the Lord and your cooperation, let us pave the way for the development of New Odisha.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is a very sacred festival of Sanatan Dharma, which is observed with great devotion by crores of devotees across the country. “May this festival of Ratha Yatra bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” he wished.

Among others, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw wished the people and both the Ministers were in Puri to witness the Rath Yatra.

The Union Minister along with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra paid a visit to Puri Shankaracharya to seek his blessings.

