SOUTH ASIA

PTI vice chairman’s advice of stepping back irks Imran

NewsWire
0
0

A meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi ended in bitterness.

After the meeting, Qureshi left for Karachi to look after his ailing wife without addressing a press conference as announced by him after his release from Adiala Jail, The News reported.

The PTI vice chairman was released from Rawalpindi jail on May 6.

He was arrested multiple times under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

According to a very close friend of Qureshi in Multan, the PTI vice chairman advised the former prime minister to retreat for the time being, go abroad, or at least maintain silence if he doesn’t want to leave the country, The News reported.

He also asked the PTI chairman to let him and others settle issues and let pardoning be done in the meantime.

He further told the former Prime Minister he could take over the party again when everything had been set right.

Qureshi told the PTI chief that it was a difficult time and there was a need for making wise decisions instead of giving in to emotions.

Sources said that the two exchanged heated words during the meeting.

According to a source, Qureshi also made it clear to the PTI chairman that retired people who are misleading him cannot help him in these circumstances, The News reported.

At this, Khan expressed his anger at Qureshi.

After the meeting, Qureshi then left Zaman Park for Karachi without speaking to media persons.

All of Qureshi’s phone numbers were found switched off when efforts were made to contact him to confirm these developments.

After the exchange of heated words with Qureshi, the PTI chairman repeated in a video address most of what he had been saying, The News reported.

20230608-135402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test: Khawaja, Carey extend Australia’s dominance over Pakistan on Day...

    Bangladesh in search of final piece in World Cup jigsaw

    4,327 Afghan refugees return from Iran

    Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement