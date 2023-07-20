INDIA

Raigad double tragedy: Fireman dies en route to rescue mission

An officer of the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade, rushing to help the rescue mission in Raigad, collapsed and died of a heart attack en route to Irshalwadi where a hillslide occurred, officials said here on Thursday.

Early this morning, Assistant Station Officer Shivram Dhumne, 52, of the Belapur Fire Brigade was deployed on the team to join the massive search and rescue operations for the victims of the hillslide.

While climbing up the steep path at the tragedy site, Dhumne suddenly collapsed, suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last there, said Chief Fire Officer Shirish Aradwad.

Dhumne’s colleagues and officers of the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade and the civic corporation have grieved over the tragic on-duty passing and his body was brought from Raigad and handed over to his family for the last rites.

