Rakul Preet Singh stayed in water for 14 hrs for ‘I Love You’ scene

Actress Rakul Preet Singh pushed the envelope for her upcoming film ‘I Love You’.

For one of the scenes in the film, the actress was required to stay under water for two minutes 30 seconds and to prepare for that the actress did everything she could — staying in water!

Talking about the training the actress stated, “The film required me to be in a certain frame of mind to understand emotions deeply.

“On the whole, I did rigorous prep for a month of truly connecting with my emotions. On training for the underwater sequence, there was a scuba instructor named AzahaanAdenwala who trained me for underwater holding for two mins 30 secs that we were timing for.”

The sequence was shot from 2 in the afternoon to 4 a.m.A She was required to shoot under water for the day and night sequence both.

“So I did a couple of sessions of that. Overall, one month everyday of connecting with the emotions and the physical training for the film.”

She further added: “The biggest challenge to shoot the underwater sequence was that I was in water from 2 p.m. in the afternoon to literally 4 a.m. in the morning and I was wet all day and the water was very cold.”

“They were pouring hot water over me after every shot so that my body does not get extremely cold. Of course, you have burning eyes due to the chlorine in the water and that is also a challenge but I really enjoyed this challenge because it helped me push myself a lot.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati starrer romantic thriller ‘I Love You’ is all set for its direct-to-digital premiere on June 16 on JioCinema. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena & The Vermillion World Production, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

