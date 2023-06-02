ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer ‘I Love You’ teaser twists love story into a thriller

NewsWire
0
0

The teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of ‘Godavari’ fame.

Talking about the film, Nikhil said: “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who have over the making of this film become close friends of mine.”

He further mentioned: “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who ensured that we get to make exactly the film that we set out to make. And lastly, it has found its home at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relation, as I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to home for me.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is a Athena Production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

20230602-182404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samikssha Batnagar turns producer with short film ‘Bhraamak’

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ announces broadway hiatus until March

    Anupam Kher shares Lata Mangeshkar’s last public message drawn from the...

    B Praak, wife Meera’s newborn dies at time of birth