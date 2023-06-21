INDIA

Relieve me from post of Leader of Opposition, pleads Ajit Pawar

NewsWire
0
0

In a surprise development, Nationalist Congress Partys (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday vrtually pleaded with the party leadership to relieve him from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

“I was never interested in taking up the post in the first place… I relented only because of requests from the legislators and I have handled the responsibility for the past one year,” Pawar said while addressing the NCP’s silver jubilee celebrations here.

However, he said that there have been murmurs in some quarters that he has not been strong or effective as the Leader of Opposition.

“So should I go and grab peoples’ collars,” he asked.

Pawar then urged the party leadership to take him off the coveted position of Leader of Opposition, and give him any other responsibility in the party.

“The party leaders have to take the decision… I don’t want to continue as the Leader of Opposition. Instead, I request you to give me any position in the party and then see how I handle it,” Pawar said.

He also slammed the Shiv Sena-BJP government on the occasion, accusing it of failure on all fronts, especially the law and order situation and the farmers’ issues in the state, saying that the time has come for it to go.

Interestingly, two weeks back when NCP President Sharad Pawar reshuffled the party’s top leadership, his nephew Ajit Pawar was not assigned any charge on grounds that he was very busy and doing well with the important duties as the Leader of Opposition.

Debunking speculations on this count, Ajit Pawar had also clarified that he was ‘not unhappy’ at being left out of the party posts since he was always active in state politics and had been handling the Assembly responsibility.

20230621-182601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google likely working on Pixel foldable phone, Pro tablet

    3 killed as bus rams into tractor in Telangana

    Delhi excise policy case: Raghav Magunta’s judicial custody extended for 14...

    Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja shake a leg together for a song in...