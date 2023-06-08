INDIA

Result of 2024 polls will be same as earlier: Jaishankar

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments that democracy was under threat in India, saying “had this been the case, why do elections happen and different parties win”.

Jaishankar also said that Narendra Modi would come back as prime minister in 2024.

“The world is watching us. Elections happen in our country and parties win or lose. Had there been no democracy, then why would elections be taking place, and giving different outcomes? Though we know that the result in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) will be the same,” Jaishankar quipped.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his US tour, has attacked the ruling BJP dispensation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that democratic institutions are under attack in India.

Soon after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, he had said that democracy is under threat in the country.

When asked further to sum up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best moment in terms of foreign policy in the last nine years of his government, Jaishankar said: “The Prime Minister has a long way to go in his tenure (as prime minister). But just to answer the question, in the last nine years, India has emerged as a self caring country which has made progress on multiple fronts.”

20230608-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K HC decides to release jail inmates on 90 days interim...

    Delhi: Cong’s protest march foiled, several MPs detained

    Telangana moves SC against Governor over pending Bills

    Odisha welcomes four Olympics hockey players