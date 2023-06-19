ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASCI-TECH

Rishi Kumar says ‘human touch’ is something AI can never match up to

NewsWire
0
0

Young music composer Rishi Kumar has collaborated with comedian-actor-musician Alexander Babu and Qatar Influencer Fousiya for the Tamil Song ‘Naan Naan Dhaan’ for the streaming special ‘Alex in Wonderland’.

The young talent feels that AI consolidates its power over the art space, but the human touch is something that it will never be able to replicate.

He also spoke about how the artistes will fare in the age when artificial intelligence seems to be taking and what makes an artiste and their work insurmountable.

Rishi said: “I think it’s the human touch. AI makes everything sound robotic and perfect which is not the case in music, it needs to be human; a tad bit out of tune, a tad bit out of tempo. The creativity aspect of humans is also something to be considered. AI cannot compare with human musicians until and unless they develop a very human brain.”

Rishi got the opportunity to do the song for Alexander as he had produced a few covers for the latter and his YouTube channel.

Rishi shared: “The writing of ‘Naan Naan Dhaan’ was done, so I showed him the track, and he loved it, so asked him whether he wanted to sing it himself.”

The composer also said that: “the composition was a very different style and genre” compared to his other releases so far. He said: “I wanted a very soft and subtle touch to the track, hence I kept it as minimalistic as I could. The dynamics of the first half is very different compared to the second half, which was much more powerful.”

20230619-170004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KBC 13: Sehwag says he followed Sourav blindly on the field

    Cinema is back! ‘Sooryavanshi’ lifts box-office with ‘historic’ numbers

    John Abraham: I still believe I am struggling

    Parineeti Chopra on shooting ‘Code Name Tiranga’ during the pandemic