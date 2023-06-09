Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, is all set to redefine experiential holidays in India with the launch of ‘Roadies Rostel’.

In a commitment to keeping alive the pop-culture phenomenon of Roadies, Roostels India and the consumer products arm of Viacom18 launch the first-of-its-kind experiential modern space in Ahmedabad.

The company is also looking at garnering gross revenue to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

“We are pleased to embark on this strategic partnership with Viacom18 Consumer Products and launch Roadies Rostel. Through this brand, we are looking to capture the diverse travellers base. We stay committed to our plans to expand operations in the country and will continue to bring distinctive services to tourists visiting India’s popular destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, Founder and Director of Business Development, Roostels India.

Roadies Rostel will serve as a perfect place for all adventure-loving backpackers and millennials who want to network, unite, and have a blast. Rather than boring-mundane holidays, guests will enjoy an edgy and modern space that is grungy and fun, complete with a community lounge, a cafe inspired by biker garages, and Roadies-themed decor that will make their stay truly unforgettable.

Roadies is a country-wide cultural phenomenon, and with Roadies Rostel, all the enthusiasts will be able to hit the road the Roadie way. With a gripping experiential zone and rugged interiors.

The first resort under this brand is called Roadies Rostel Leisure Arc and will be opening in Ahmedabad.

“In the spirit of adventure and relentless passion, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Roostels India for the exciting launch of Roadies Rostel. Together, we aim to embark on a thrilling odyssey, redefining the boundaries of hospitality and Bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking,” Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18.

Roadies Rostel has set an ambitious target for itself and is eyeing opening 15 franchise-based theme hotels in prominent holiday locations by the end of this financial year. These holiday destinations include Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.

Roadies Rostel Leisure Arc. in Ahmedabad seeks to offer guests an immersive experience, unmatched hospitality and delectable flavours. There will be plenty of sports and leisure activities at the resort for guests to partake in.

For guests that want to take their holiday experience to another level, there are 17 Roadies-themed rooms where adventure meets comfort on the open road.

