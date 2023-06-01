ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha shares pic with Vijay Deverakonda, points to their steady friendship

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film ‘Kushi’, shared a picture on social media with her co-star on Thursday and expressed that Vijay has been through thick and thin.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture of the duo. While expressing the love for her bond of friendship with Vijay, Samantha wrote in the caption: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! #Kushi.”

Having received the sweet gesture from Samantha, Vijay also reshared her post on his social media as he wrote: “Favourite girl.”

On the work front, Vijay has other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director, in the pipeline.

20230601-184802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    #Homecoming’ to have a song dedicated to Kolkata by Sameer Rahat,...

    ‘Dev D’ actor Anjum Batra has his reel fan moment in...

    Deep Kalsi’s debut single ‘Jhanjar’ ft. Isha Sharma is a fun...

    Raashii Khanna: Shooting abroad as India battled Covid was upsetting