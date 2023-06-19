ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha demands ban on Adipurush

NewsWire
0
3

The national President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has demanded a ban on the film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan with immediate effect.

Claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to insult ‘Hanuman ji’ and other deities through ‘Adipurush’, Mishra slammed the poor usage of computer graphics for the main characters of the film.

Mishra also said that all the dialogues in the film are baseless.

On the recent statement of writer Manoj Muntashir about changing dialogues of the film, Mishra said, “Changing the dialogues will not stop our protest. The film should be banned with immediate effect. Misrepresentation of Ramayana is beyond tolerance.”

“The film is sending a very contradictory message to the society. Movies impact people’s mind. That’s why special care should be taken so that films don’t tamper with religion and culture. The looks of the mythological characters and their dialogues in the film are sub-par. The film wrongly depicts the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Sita and Ravan. The film is an insult to Ramayana. It is like playing with the faith of crores of Hindus,” Mishra said.

“Gods and goddesses have been shown in a fictional manner in the film, which is absolutely wrong. We will not tolerate this. The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha had sent a notice to the film’s director, Om Raut, through advocate Kamlesh Sharma a year ago. At that time, Raut had said that nothing wrong will be shown in the film. But we now see that all the characters of Ramayana have been made fun of in the film,” he added.

Mishra demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ban the film with immediate effect, and appealed to the general public to boycott the film.

An appeal to this effect has also been filed in the court, Mishra said.

20230619-192404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu’s new home ready for house warming

    Raids on Kashyap, Pannu: Manipulation in crores found, says IT dept

    Ex-minister Ramadoss praises GV Prakash’s ‘Selfie’

    Shweta Tripathi: ‘Escaype Live’ is one of the best scripts that...