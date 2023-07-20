INDIA

Seeking ‘something substantial’ after ‘Bholaa’, Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in ‘Tavvai’

 Actor Arpit Ranka, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’, will be next seen as an antihero in ‘Tavvai’, a mythological tale of misfortune. 

The film also stars veteran actor Manoj Joshi and has been shot in various parts of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The movie explores the mythological story of Alakshmi and Lakshmi. It also throws light on the importance of the sacred Peepal tree.

Speaking more about the film and his character, Arpit said: “After Bholaa, I was looking for something substantial which would challenge me as an actor and allow me to showcase my acting ability as well.”

Arpit, who is best known for portraying Duryodhana in Mahabharat and Kans in RadhaKrishn, says he is a believer of Lord Shiva.

“I am a huge believer of Mahakal and before Bholaa I visited Mahakal temple so I felt a strong connect there this time. I was in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, my hometown, resting and I wanted to go to the Mahakal temple. Around the same time, I got a call for Tavvai.”

He said that he “wholeheartedly accepted” it.

“And now after the filming, the first look of my character is out and I have received a lot of good feedback. The basic backdrop of the story is good vs bad and right now, I am playing the role of Kali – the demon – who is complexed in nature and I loved it while shooting for this.”

This is not the first time he will be seen in shades of grey, in ‘Bholaa’, Arpit played the role of Bhoora, a henchman.

‘Bholaa’ is a remake of the critically-acclaimed 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ and stars Ajay Devgn in the main role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar. The film was released in May.

2023072042280

