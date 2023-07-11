INDIA

‘Shivraj made 2,715 announcements in last 3 years’: MP govt

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a total of 2,715 announcements in the last three years, the state government said on Tuesday in reply to a question.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Rajgarh district, Ramchandra Dangi, on the first day of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, the general administration department said CM Chouhan has made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023.

Of them, 489 announcements were made in six months in 2020 (June to December 2020).

The maximum 880 announcements were made in 2021, while 753 announcements were made in 2022, and 592 announcements were made in the first six months of 2023.

The Congress MLA, however, said that the government has not replied to the other questions including “how many of these announcements made in the last three years have actually been fulfilled”.

“I have also sought a reply on how many announcements were fulfilled so far, the government has replied that information is being gathered to reply to the other parts of the question,” Dangi told IANS.

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha began on a stormy note on Tuesday, as the House was adjourned for the day during the Zero Hour owing to noisy scenes following the Congress’ demand for a discussion on the pee-gate matter and other incidents of atrocities by tribals.

While responding to Congress’ demand for debate on the issue through an adjournment motion, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, said that in case of the Sidhi district urination incident, the police have already arrested the accused, who has also been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The illegal portion of the accused’s house in Sidhi district, too, has been razed by local authorities.

The Home Minister, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, further said, that despite the Sidhi district matter being over, the Congress wants to raise the “three-year-old issue” in the Assembly, just due to their vested political interest.

2023071137687

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fighting fraud charges in India, Sandesara brothers flourish in Nigeria

    Woman arrested for killing a businessman at hotel in Delhi

    US-China battle over critical raw materials likely to heat up after...

    Over 18,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine on 5th day