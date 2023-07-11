Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a total of 2,715 announcements in the last three years, the state government said on Tuesday in reply to a question.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Rajgarh district, Ramchandra Dangi, on the first day of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, the general administration department said CM Chouhan has made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023.

Of them, 489 announcements were made in six months in 2020 (June to December 2020).

The maximum 880 announcements were made in 2021, while 753 announcements were made in 2022, and 592 announcements were made in the first six months of 2023.

The Congress MLA, however, said that the government has not replied to the other questions including “how many of these announcements made in the last three years have actually been fulfilled”.

“I have also sought a reply on how many announcements were fulfilled so far, the government has replied that information is being gathered to reply to the other parts of the question,” Dangi told IANS.

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha began on a stormy note on Tuesday, as the House was adjourned for the day during the Zero Hour owing to noisy scenes following the Congress’ demand for a discussion on the pee-gate matter and other incidents of atrocities by tribals.

While responding to Congress’ demand for debate on the issue through an adjournment motion, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, said that in case of the Sidhi district urination incident, the police have already arrested the accused, who has also been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The illegal portion of the accused’s house in Sidhi district, too, has been razed by local authorities.

The Home Minister, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, further said, that despite the Sidhi district matter being over, the Congress wants to raise the “three-year-old issue” in the Assembly, just due to their vested political interest.

