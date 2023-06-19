ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sikandar Kher shares pic with Varun Dhawan from ‘Citadel’ sets in Serbia

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is busy with his upcoming streaming series, the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’, has shared the first look image featuring himself and co-actor Varun Dhawan.

The duo is currently shooting for the highly anticipated international series created by the Russo brothers, with Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame at the helm of directing the series as a part of the Citadel universe.

During the ongoing shoot in Serbia, Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan took a moment to pose for the camera, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of ‘Citadel’.

The picture, clicked at night, shows Sikandar and Varun smiling for the camera as they kept their sartorial choice quite casual. While Varun can be seen in a simple blue t-shirt and a pair of denims with black shoes, Sikandar donned black denims, a plain white t-shirt rounded up with a jacket and a pair of Air Jordans.

Reports recently surfaced about the extensive stunt and action training workshops undertaken by Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher for their roles in ‘Citadel’.

‘Citadel’, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, and promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders.

20230619-121204

