Snap introduces new generative AI feature for paid users

NewsWire
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced a new generative AI feature for its paid subscribers.

Now, when Snapchat+ subscribers interact with My AI chatbot, they can send it Snaps of their activities and get a customised, generative Snap back that carries on the conversation.

“Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Snaps shared with the chatbot will be stored and might be utilised to enhance the product experience.

“While it was designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice,” the company added.

The ‘My AI’ chatbot was introduced in February this year as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. Later, in April, the company announced to roll out the chatbot to all users globally with new features.

