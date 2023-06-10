Politics in Gujarat is witnessing a significant shift with Faisal Patel, the son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, inclining towards the BJP, even as his sister Mumtaz gears up for a political debut as a Congress candidate.

Ahmed Patel, a close associate of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19. Considered a major figure in Congress politics, his death left a huge void in the party. The ongoing tussle between his children, Faisal and Mumtaz, over his political legacy has now become the talk of the town.

Recently, Faisal posted a picture on social media with the Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil, igniting speculation about his political leanings (June 7 on Twitter) . In response, Mumtaz shared a photograph with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, underlining her allegiance to the party. This exchange of pictures seems to suggest a clear divergence in their political paths.

Before the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Mumtaz had shown indications of taking over her father’s legacy. She had been actively involved in community service through various institutions set up by her father, meeting with senior leaders of the Bharuch Congress, social leaders, and people from various walks of life.

There are clear signs in the political corridors that while Faisal seems to be getting closer to the BJP, Mumtaz is trying to establish her political career within the Congress.

Daughter follows father’s footsteps

At the age of 26 in 1977, their father Ahmed won the election from Bharuch, becoming the youngest member of Parliament. Echoing his path, Mumtaz expressed her political aspirations on Twitter in August 2022, stating that she is interested in politics and keen to contest elections from Bharuch in 2024.

20230610-134203