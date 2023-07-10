INDIA

Stalin writes to Jaishankar, seeks release of 15 TN fishermen from Sri Lanka

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Monday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asking for his immediate intervention in getting 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka.

“Through diplomatic channels we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen even when maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka,” Chief Minister’s wrote.

On Sunday, 15 fishermen along with their mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister wrote that several hundred fishermen are dependent on fishing in deep seas for livelihood and the arrest of these fishermen and confiscating their equipment is creating major difficulties in the coastal areas of the state.

Pertinently, fishermen associations have written letters to the Union government and state government asking to take steps for the release of mechanised fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen associations had in their earlier representations stated that the mechanised boats, which are in Sri Lankan custody, are the main bread winner for the fishermen in the coastal areas of the state.

2023071036861

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BB16’: Salman blasts Tina for revealing Shalin’s scandalous secret

    Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude strikes near Delhi, mild tremors felt

    IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma’s tight spell, and Shubman Gill’s fifty lead...

    Gavaskar taking Dhoni’s autograph tops most memorable moments