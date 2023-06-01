The Tirunelveli corporation in Tamil Nadu will take stringent action against the discharge of sewage in Thamirabarani river.

The river is the lifeline of the people of Tirunelveli district and it was recently cleaned up of pollution and waste disposal.

However, several residents who do not have toilets in their homes and living on the banks of the river are discharging the sewage waste directly into the river.

The Tirunelveli corporation is constructing a sewage collection system through which sewage discharged into the river will be collected and pumped to the Underground Sewerage Scheme (USS).

The sewage collected in the USS will be brought back to the Ramayanpatti treatment plant.

Sources in the corporation told IANS that four places have been identified where a large volume of sewage was discharged into the river.

The corporation is also planning to connect sewage lines of Sindupoonthurai and Meenakshipuram to be connected with the USS.

K. Krishnankutty, a farmer, told IANS: “River Thamiribarani is the lifeline of Tirunelveli and the farmers are dependent on it. There were concerted efforts by the district administration and the Tirunelveli corporation but even now sewage is being discharged into the water and there has to be strong action against this.”

