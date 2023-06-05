ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sushmita Sen wraps up Season 3 of ‘Aarya’ with a dance and a hug

NewsWire
Sushmita Sen has wrapped up the much-awaited third season of the much-loved web series ‘Aarya’. She has shared a BTS video to mark the occasion.

The actress took to her social media profile and dropped a video from the sets. She wrote: “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3, Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher, I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

In the video, she can be seen doing a dance with director Ram Madhvani and also giving a warm hug to her co-star Sikandar Kher.

The series ‘Aarya’ marked Sushmita Sen’s on-screen comeback and her digital debut. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond all boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher and Vinod Rawat in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021. The release date of the third season hasn’t been revealed by the makers yet.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from ‘Aarya’, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled ‘Taali’.

