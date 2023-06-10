New Delhi, June 10 (IANSlife) 97-year-old Indian dairy brand best known for its milkshakes and ice creams, introduces a new line of smoothies! To beat the summer heat, enjoy the goodness of fruit, the creamy smoothness of a chilled smoothie, and the wonderful burst of flavours in a specially created beverage presented in a bottle.

Keventers fruit smoothies are a decadent alternative made entirely of fruit and free of artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. This most recent launch, which expands the beverage portfolio’s vast range of options, is supported by innovation and a dedication to provide more diversity.

Ranging from the Blueberry Blast Smoothie which is a burst of blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, and juicy apples. If you love berries then this is the perfect match for your taste buds. To sail through the scorching heat during the day go for a Simple Love Smoothie. It is a power-packed punch of succulent strawberries, sweet apples, creamy bananas, and earthy beetroot that keeps you charged throughout. If you have a fruity citrusy palate then pick up a Summer Hummer Smoothie which is a perfect blend of juicy mangoes, zesty oranges, and mighty carrots to quench your thirst. All mango lovers can vouch for this classic Mighty Mango Smoothie which is infused with the sweetness of pulpy mangoes with a tangy touch of fresh strawberries, created to satisfy your palate.

The freshly launched sparkling iced beverages and thick shakes are the latest additions to the brand’s expanding and varied beverage lineup. They have been introduced following careful research to obtain the most enhanced flavour profile, perfectly timed to fulfil the growing customer demand for more diversity as summer begins.

Speaking on the new product launch, Agastya Dalmia, Founder and CEO, Keventers, says, “Our latest drop brings the delicious fruits of summer to you in the creamiest and most exotic set of smoothies. Our focus has been on enhancing customer experience and offering a greater variety across our growing beverage portfolio. We have consistently worked on innovative new products with a diverse flavour profile and have worked on introducing new variants across categories for our consumers. The latest launch of fruit smoothies is made from quality ingredients, carefully selected to ensure maximum taste and quality.”

Keventers Fruit smoothies are priced at Rs 239/- and are available in select Keventers outlets in the country and online via Zomato & Swiggy.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

