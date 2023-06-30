INDIA

Teen charged with dangerous driving after fatal collision in Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Australia’s Victoria state said that a teenage girl has been charged following a fatal collision in Locksley town.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a grey Holden Captiva was traveling along the Hume Highway when it collided with a truck near Alexandersons Road reports Xinhua news agency.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the front passenger of the Holden, died at the scene, while the 14-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a male passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 45-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to Victoria Police, the 14-year-old girl behind the wheel of the Holden vehicle has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and bailed.

She is expected to face a juvenile court at a later date.

The latest figure from the police showed that Victoria has 154 lives lost on the road this year, registering a 30.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

2023063031801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mekedatu row: I need not answer TN CM on everything, says...

    ‘Cong fielded 80% new, young faces for Goa polls’

    Dalai Lama back in public eye, prepares for first tour outside...

    Best financial tips a father can share with his kids