Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has supported Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remarks about the possibilities of early Lok Sabha elections.

“There is a BJP government at Centre and they can conduct the Lok Sabha election anytime. The Chief Minister has asked the officials to speed up (ongoing) work in the state. There is no doubt that the BJP is becoming disconcerted now,” Yadav said.

“After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, BJP leaders turned jittery. It would not be a big thing if they would conduct raids on me,” Yadav said.

“If all opposition parties unite in the country, BJP will be defeated. The internal survey of the BJP is also saying its positions in various states are not in their favour… they (BJP leaders) are desperate now,” Yadav added.

Madan Sahani, cabinet minister in Nitish government, said: “Nitish Kumar is an experienced politician. He analysed the current situation of the country and made the remarks accordingly, on the basis of his vast political knowledge. BJP leaders know that they would face defeat if the election would take place at the scheduled time. Hence, they may go for an early Lok Sabha election.”

The Opposition leaders are keeping eye on upcoming Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh where Congress party is in direct fight with BJP. If Congress wins these election, it is likely that wave may shift towards the grand old party and Rahul Gandhi.

Nitish Kumar, while laying foundation stone for various works in Patna on Wednesday, said that elections could happen anytime, no one knows.

“I want to ask all the officers to complete these projects as soon as possible… The early you complete projects, the better it will be for the people of the state. No one knows when the elections would take place. It is not necessary that an election would take place next year. It may take place early. Speed up the work and complete it quickly…,” he asserted.

