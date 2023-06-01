INDIA

Tension in UP district after 4 temples desecrated

Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr district on Thursday after four Hindu temples were desecrated.

Enraged Hindu organisations staged protests and demanded strict action against the miscreants who attacked the temples.

The miscreants are also said to have vandalized 12 idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have taken place in the Baral area late on Wednesday night.

The locals informed the police on Thursday when they discovered that four temples were vandalized.

The police immediately reached the spot and sealed the temple premises.

The officers have also launched an investigation into the case and have assured the local Hindu organisations that the miscreants would be arrested at the earliest.

As per preliminary information, the locals suspect that the miscreants deliberately attacked the temples with the intention of distributing communal harmony.

One of the temples which has been attacked by the miscreants is assumed to be 100 years old and a video on the social media shows idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in a desecrated condition.

SP Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed the incident and assured that all the miscreants will be arrested and punished as per the law.

