INDIA

T’gana BJP MP admits to using MPLAD funds for building house, son’s marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapurao has landed in a controversy by reportedly admitting that he had constructed a house for himself and performed the wedding of his son with the help of funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

A video clip of his speech at a meeting of BJP workers went viral on social media on Monday.

The MP from Adilabad is heard saying that there was nothing wrong in using the funds for personal needs. While admitting that he had not utilised the MPLAD funds for any developmental projects, he also remarked that he had not misused the funds like some other MPs.

“I built a house with the MP Fund because there is no respect if you don’t have your own house. I got my son married through an MP Fund. It is true that funds were not used for development. But like the MPs in the past, I did not siphon off the funds,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member went on to add that no leader would say what he was telling them.

As the video went viral and opposition parties started demanding action against him, Bapurao issued a statement in the evening, denying that he misused MPLAD funds.

The MP said something which was spoken in an internal meeting should not have been shared in public.

He alleged that BJP leaders Ramesh Rathod and Payala Shankar were behind the leak as they were unable to see his popularity.

Bapurao said before he joined the BJP in 2019, the party had no existence in Adilabad but after his victory, the party became strong and some leaders within the party were unable to digest this.

20230620-000804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KTR launches online petition for GST rollback on handloom

    Don’t go to Bihar or UP to find criminals, look in...

    In a first, India allows US pork import

    UP madrasa board objects to ‘interference’